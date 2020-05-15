Announced this week were new composer assignments for Lorne Balfe (Mission: Impossible 7 & 8), Mark Mothersbaugh (Connected) and Sarah Schachner & Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed Valhalla), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Brian Eno (Dune, The Lovely Bones) is turning 72 today.

- Sylvester Levay (Hot Shots!, Mannequin) is turning 75 tomorrow, May 16.

- Trent Reznor (The Social Network, Gone Girl) is turning 55 on Sunday, May 17.

- Angelo Milli (Seven Pounds, Hands of Stone) is turning 45 on May 17.

- Mark Mothersbaugh (The Lego Movie, Thor: Ragnarok) is turning 70 on Monday, May 18.

- Reinhold Heil (Cloud Atlas, Run Lola Run) is turning 66 on May 18.

- James L. Venable (Clerks II, Scary Movie 3) is turning 53 on Tuesday, May 19.

- Zbigniew Preisner (The Secret Garden, Three Colors: Red) is turning 65 on Thursday, May 21.