Announced this week were new composer assignments for Junkie XL (Godzilla vs. Kong), The Newton Brothers (The Forever Purge) and Hans Zimmer (Harry Haft), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Richard M. Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book) is turning 92 today.

- Klaus Badelt (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, The Time Machine) is turning 53 today.

- Marcus Miller (Boomerang, Marshall) is turning 61 on Sunday, June 14.

- George S. Clinton (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Mortal Kombat) is turning 73 on Wednesday, June 17.