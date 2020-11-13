Announced this week were new composer assignments for Jeff Beal (Breaking News in Yuba County), Jon Ekstrand & Carl-Johan Sevedag (Horizon Line) and Johan Soderqvist (Betrayed (Den storste forbrytelsen)), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Freaky (Bear McCreary).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Freaky (11 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Diego Navarro (Passage to Dawn, Capture the Flag) is turning 48 today.

- Jean-Claude Petit (Jean de Florette, Cyrano de Bergerac) is turning 77 tomorrow, November 14.

- Michael Andrews (Donnie Darko, Bridesmaids) is turning 53 on Tuesday, November 17.

- Carter Burwell (Fargo, Carol) is turning 65 on Wednesday, November 18.

- David Hirschfelder (Elizabeth, Australia) is turning 60 on November 18.