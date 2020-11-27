This week, the Grammy Award nominations were announced. Check out the nominees in the categories "Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media", "Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media" and "Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media" by clicking here. Congratulations to all the nominees.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for James Newton Howard (Raya and the Last Dragon), Michael Giacchino (Untitled Spider-Man Sequel) and Tom Hodge (The Mauritanian), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): The Croods: A New Age (Mark Mothersbaugh).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Randy Newman (Toy Story, The Natural) is turning 77 on tomorrow, November 28.

- Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me, Minions) is turning 60 on Sunday, November 29.

- Edward Artemev (Stalker, Solaris) is turning 83 on Monday, November 30.