Academy Award Nominations were announced this week honoring the best achievements in motion pictures in 2020—including the Original Score and Original Song categories. For the list of music-related nominations, click here.

Hildur Gudnadottir was honored with her second Grammy Award last Sunday for her score for Todd Phillips' Joker. Billie Eilish & Finneas won the award for the title song from No Time to Die and Jojo Rabbit was the winner in the "Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media" category. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for John Debney (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Christopher Willis (Schmigadoon!) and Mark Korven (Them), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): The Courier (Ironbark) (Abel Korzeniowski).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Anthony Marinelli (15 Minutes, Young Guns) is turning 62 today.

- Angelo Badalamenti (Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks) is turning 84 on Monday, March 22.

- Max Richter (The Leftovers, Mary Queen of Scots) is turning 55 on March 22.

- Michael Nyman (The Piano, Gattaca) is turning 77 on Tuesday, March 23.

- Trevor Jones (The Last of the Mohicans, The Dark Crystal) is turning 72 on March 23.