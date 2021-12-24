This week, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in consideration for the 94th Oscars in ten categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song). To see the complete list of shortlisted scores and songs, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Benjamin Wallfisch (Thirteen Lives), Carter Burwell (Catherine, Called Birdy) and Alexandre Desplat (Final Cut (Z (comme Z))), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 20 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): American Underdog (John Debney), A Journal for Jordan (Marcelo Zarvos), The Matrix Resurrections (Johnny Klimek & Tom Tykwer) and Sing 2 (Joby Talbot). Expanding nationwide from their limited releases in recent weeks are Licorice Pizza (Jonny Greenwood) and The Tender Bar (Dara Taylor).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-A Journal for Jordan (19 songs)

-Licorice Pizza (38 songs)

-The Matrix Resurrections (5 songs)

-Sing 2 (43 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Christian Henson (The Devil's Double, Triangle) is turning 50 tomorrow, December 25

- Ira Newborn (Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!) is turning 72 on Sunday, December 26.

- Roger Neill (Beginners, 20th Century Women) is turning 58 on December 26.

- Richard Band (Re-Animator, From Beyond) is turning 63 on Tuesday, December 28.

- Ryan Shore (Prime, Harvard Man) is turning 47 on Wednesday, December 29.