Announced this week were new composer assignments for Hildur Gudnadottir (Women Talking), Pino Donaggio (Spin Me Round) and Photek (Memory), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 20 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Jackass Forever (Joseph Shirley), Moonfall (Thomas Wander & Harald Kloser) and The Wolf and the Lion (Armand Amar).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Moonfall (6 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Don Davis (The Matrix, Jurassic Park III) is turning 65 today.

- Cliff Martinez (Drive, Traffic) is turning 68 tomorrow, February 5.

- Nick Laird-Clowes (About Time, The Invisible Circus) is turning 65 on February 5.

- John Williams (Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark) is turning 90 on Tuesday, February 8.

- Nathan Barr (True Blood, Hostel) is turning 49 on Wednesday, February 9.