Hans Zimmer was honored with his second Academy Award last Sunday for his music to Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell won the Oscar for the title song from No Time to Die. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Liam Howlett (Choose or Die) & Terence Blanchard (They Call Me Magic), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Morbius (Jon Ekstrand).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Richard Bellis (Stephen King's It, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) is turning 76 on Sunday, April 3.

- Philippe Rombi (Swimming Pool, Potiche) is turning 54 on April 3.

- Patrick Doyle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Sense and Sensibility) is turning 69 on Wednesday, April 6.

- Christopher Franke (Babylon 5, The Amazing Race) is also turning 69 on April 6.