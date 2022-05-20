Greek composer Vangelis passed away earlier this week. For more information on the Academy Award-winning composer, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Laura Karpman (Ms. Marvel), Theodore Shapiro (The School for Good and Evil) and Ruth Barrett (The Terminal List), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Downton Abbey: A New Era (John Lunn) and Men (Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- Downton Abbey: A New Era (6 songs)

- Emergency (21 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Zbigniew Preisner (The Secret Garden, Three Colors: Red) is turning 67 tomorrow, May 21.

- Waddy Wachtel (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, The Benchwarmers) is turning 76 on Tuesday, May 24.

- Trevor Morris (Immortals, Olympus Has Fallen) is turning 52 on Wednesday, May 25.

- Rick Smith (T2: Trainspotting, Trance) is turning 63 on May 25.

- Nicola Piovani (Life Is Beautiful, The Son's Room) is turning 76 on Thursday, May 26.