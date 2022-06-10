Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Giacchino (Next Goal Wins), Harry Gregson-Williams (Retribution) and Christopher Young (Echo 3), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Jurassic World: Dominion (Michael Giacchino).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- Jurassic World: Dominion (0 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Randy Edelman (The Last of the Mohicans, Dragonheart) is turning 75 today.

- Richard M. Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book) is turning 94 on Sunday, June 12.

- Klaus Badelt (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, The Time Machine) is turning 55 on June 12.

- Marcus Miller (Boomerang, Marshall) is turning 63 on Tuesday, June 14.