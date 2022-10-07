Announced this week were new composer assignments for Brian Tyler (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Carter Burwell (Misanthrope) and Dominic Lewis (Violent Night), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Amsterdam (Daniel Pemberton) and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Matthew Margeson (score) and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (songs)).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (17 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Gabriel Yared (The English Patient, The Talented Mr. Ripley) is turning 73 today.

- Marco Beltrami (Scream, Logan) is turning 56 today.

- Michael Abels (Get Out, Us) is turning 60 tomorrow, October 8.

- Steve Jablonsky (Transformers, Ender's Game) is turning 52 on Sunday, October 9.

- Michael Giacchino (Up, Jurassic World) is turning 55 on Monday, October 10.