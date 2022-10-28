Announced this week were new composer assignments for Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp (Plane), Bryce Dessner (A Good Person) and Tuomas Kantelinen (Lamborghini), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Prey for the Devil (Nathan Barr) and Call Jane (Isabella Summers). Expanding nationwide from their limited releases earlier this month are Tar (Hildur Gudnadottir) and Till (Abel Korzeniowski)

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- Call Jane (20 songs)

- Till (6 songs)

- Armageddon Time (17 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Michael Wandmacher (Drive Angry, My Bloody Valentine 3D) is turning 55 tomorrow, October 29.

- Hummie Mann (Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Year of the Comet) is turning 67 tomorrow.

- Charles Fox (9 to 5, Short Circuit 2) is turning 82 on Sunday, October 30.

- John Scott (Shoot to Kill, Lionheart) is turning 92 on Tuesday, November 1.

- Gary Yershon (Mr. Turner, Happy-Go-Lucky) is turning 68 on Wednesday, November 2.

- Daniel Pemberton (Steve Jobs, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) is turning 45 on Thursday, November 3.