The 13th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were held this week. Among the winners were Anton Monsted for Elvis, Lauren Marie Mikus & Bruce Gilbert for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Rob Lowry for Cha Cha Real Smooth) For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Theodore Shapiro (Trolls 3), Rebel Rodriguez (Hypnotic) and Atli Orvarsson (Silo), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend are (with music by): 65 (Chris Bacon), Champions (Michael Franti) and Scream VI (Brian Tyler & Sven Faulconer).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Brad Fiedel (The Terminator, True Lies) is turning 72 on today.

- Rob Simonsen (Foxcatcher, The Upside) is turning 45 tomorrow, March 11.

- David Newman (Hoffa, The Flintstones) is turning 69 on March 11.

- Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm X) is turning 61 on Monday, March 13.

- Quincy Jones (The Color Purple, In the Heat of the Night) is turning 90 on Tuesday, March 14.

- Nancy Wilson (Almost Famous, Vanilla Sky) is turning 69 on Thursday, March 16.