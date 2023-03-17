Volker Bertelmann was honored with his first Academy Award last Sunday for his music to Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front and M.M. Keeravani & Chandrabose won the Oscar for the song "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Stephanie Economou (Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken), Carlos Rafael Rivera (Chupa) and Joseph Trapanese (No One Will Save You), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend are (with music by): Moving On (Amanda Jones) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Christophe Beck).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Shazam! Fury of the Gods (9 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Chris Bacon (Source Code, 65) is turning 46 today.

- Guillaume Roussel (3 Days to Kill, Black Beauty) is turning 43 tomorrow, March 18.

- Clinton Shorter (District 9, 2 Guns) is turning 52 on March 18.

- Anthony Marinelli (15 Minutes, Young Guns) is turning 64 on Sunday, March 19.

- Max Richter (The Leftovers, Mary Queen of Scots) is turning 57 on Wednesday, March 22.

- Michael Nyman (The Piano, Gattaca) is turning 79 on Thursday, March 23.

- Trevor Jones (The Last of the Mohicans, The Dark Crystal) is turning 74 on March 23.