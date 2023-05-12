Announced this week were new composer assignments for Christophe Beck (Nimona), Gustavo Santaolalla (Pedro Paramo) and Este Haim & Amanda Yamate (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend are (with music by): Book Club: The Next Chapter (Tom Howe), Hypnotic (Rebel Rodriguez), Knights of the Zodiac (Yoshihiro Ike) and Rally Road Racers (Tom Howe).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Brian Eno (Dune, The Lovely Bones) is turning 75 on Monday, May 15.

- Sylvester Levay (Hot Shots!, Mannequin) is turning 78 on Tuesday, May 16.

- Trent Reznor (The Social Network, Soul) is turning 58 on Wednesday, May 17.

- Angelo Milli (Seven Pounds, Hands of Stone) is turning 48 on May 17.

- Mark Mothersbaugh (The Lego Movie, Thor: Ragnarok) is turning 73 on Thursday, May 18.

- Reinhold Heil (Cloud Atlas, Run Lola Run) is turning 69 on May 18.