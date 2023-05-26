Announced this week were new composer assignments for Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie), Christophe Beck (Unfrosted) and David Arnold (Mog's Christmas), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend are (with music by): About My Father (Stephanie Economou), Kandahar (David Buckley), The Little Mermaid (Alan Menken), The Machine (Joseph Trapanese) and You Hurt My Feelings (Michael Andrews).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-About My Father (9 songs)

-The Little Mermaid (10 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Nicola Piovani (Life Is Beautiful, The Son's Room) is turning 77 today.

- Angelo Milli (Seven Pounds, Hands of Stone) is turning 48 tomorrow, May 27.

- Danny Elfman (Spider-Man, Batman) is turning 70 on Monday, May 29.

- Clint Eastwood (Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River) is turning 93 on Wednesday, May 31