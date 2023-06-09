Announced this week were new composer assignments for Volker Bertelmann (Road House), Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things) and Kathryn Kluge & Kim Allen Kluge (The Yellow Tie), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend is (with music by): Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Jongnic Bontemps).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (20 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- James Newton Howard (The Hunger Games, The Sixth Sense) is turning 72 today.

- Matthew Margeson (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) is turning 43 today.

- Randy Edelman (The Last of the Mohicans, Dragonheart) is turning 76 tomorrow, June 10.

- Richard M. Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book) is turning 95 on Monday, June 12.

- Klaus Badelt (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, The Time Machine) is turning 56 on June 12.

- Marcus Miller (Boomerang, Marshall) is turning 64 on Wednesday, June 14.