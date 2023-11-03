Announced this week were new composer assignments for Hans Zimmer (Eden), John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter & Daniel A. Davies (Death of a Unicorn) and Nainita Desai (Nautilus), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Marsh King's Daughter (Adam Janota Bzowski) and What Happens Later (David Boman). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last week is Priscilla (Phoenix).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Steve Jobs) is turning 46 today.

- Laurence Rosenthal (The Miracle Worker, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles) is turning 97 tomorrow, November 4.

- Jonny Greenwood (There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread) is turning 52 on Sunday, November 5.

- Arturo Sandoval (Richard Jewell, The Mule) is turning 74 on Monday, November 6

- Mark Suozzo (Love & Friendship, American Splendor) is turning 70 on Wednesday, November 8.