Oscar Shortlists in Original Score and Song Categories Announced
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 96th Oscars in ten categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song).
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
15 scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 96th Academy Awards. 148 scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
American Fiction - Laura Karpman
American Symphony - Jon Batiste
Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
The Boy and the Heron - Joe Hisaishi
The Color Purple - Kris Bowers
Elemental - Thomas Newman
The Holdovers - Mark Orton
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn - Anthony Willis
Society of the Snow - Michael Giacchino
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
The Zone of Interest - Mica Levi
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 96th Academy Awards. 94 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony
"Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" from Asteroid City
"Dance The Night" from Barbie
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie
"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie
"Keep It Movin'" from The Color Purple
"Superpower (I)" from The Color Purple
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot
"High Life" from Flora and Son
"Meet In The Middle" from Flora and Son
"Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon
"Quiet Eyes" from Past Lives
"Road To Freedom" from Rustin
"Am I Dreaming" from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, while Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
