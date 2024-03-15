Ludwig Goransson was honored with his second Academy Award last Sunday for his music to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell won their second Oscar for the song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Volker Bertelmann (The Crow), Jed Kurzel (Monkey Man) and Isabella Summers (Breathe), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The American Society of Magical Negroes (Michael Abels), Arthur the King (Kevin Matley), Knox Goes Away (Alex Heffes) and One Life (Volker Bertelmann). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last week is Love Lies Bleeding (Clint Mansell).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- One Life (5 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Nancy Wilson (Almost Famous, Vanilla Sky) is turning 70 tomorrow, March 16.

- Chris Bacon (Source Code, Wednesday) is turning 47 on Sunday, March 17

- Guillaume Roussel (3 Days to Kill, Expend4bles) is turning 44 on Monday, March 18.

- Clinton Shorter (District 9, 2 Guns) is turning 53 on March 18.

- Anthony Marinelli (15 Minutes, Young Guns) is turning 65 on Tuesday, March 19.