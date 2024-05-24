Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, Academy Award-winning composer of Finding Neverland, passed away this past Tuesday, May 21 in Krakow, Poland. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Alexis Grapsas (A Quiet Place: Day One), Frederik Wiedmann (Batman: Caped Crusader) and Anthony Willis (Violent Ends), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Tom Holkenborg), The Garfield Movie (John Debney) and Sight (Sean Philip Johnson).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (1 song)

- The Garfield Movie (11 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Waddy Wachtel (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, The Benchwarmers) is turning 78 today.

- Trevor Morris (Immortals, Olympus Has Fallen) is turning 54 today.

- Rick Smith (T2: Trainspotting, Trance) is turning 65 tomorrow, May 25.

- Nicola Piovani (Life Is Beautiful, The Son's Room) is turning 78 on Sunday, May 26.

- Angelo Milli (Seven Pounds, Hands of Stone) is turning 49 on Monday, May 27.

- Danny Elfman (Spider-Man, Batman) is turning 71 on Wednesday, May 29.