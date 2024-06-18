Intrada returns with its fourth Kickstarter campaign and its 12th album recording project. Previous Kickstarter-funded recordings include Dial M for Murder, Black Patch/The Man and On Dangerous Ground/The Man Who Knew Too Much. Once again, we are engaging the Royal Scottish National Orchestra under the baton of William T. Stromberg, with Douglass Fake producing. We're answering the call from many collectors who have been asking for a new recording of Frank Skinner's score to Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.

For scoring duties, composer Frank Skinner, who had worked on earlier pictures in the series, kept it serious. His sophisticated score is the straight man to the antics on screen, giving the film a rich dimension by following in the footsteps of Franz Waxman and Hans Salter, while also at the same time making everything even funnier. Conductor Stromberg is no stranger to these scores, having conducted and produced complete recordings of House of Frankenstein, Ghost of Frankenstein, Son of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man and many more.

Our Kickstarter page offers an array of rewards for supporting this project. Chief among them is the price of a single CD: unlike previous campaigns that asked supporters to pay a premium, this time Intrada is offering a discount! Get the CD for just a $20 pledge. We're discounting the retail price of $22.99 to $20 and for US customers, throwing in free shipping (a $4.50 value). International supporters will still enjoy a discounted price for the CD, but postage is the same as always.

The goal is to raise $57,000, and if Intrada raises an additional $8000 the team will also record Abbott and Costello Meet the Keystone Kops by Henry Mancini, William Lava and Herman Stein.

If all goes according to plan, we hope to record in September 2024.

To check out the campaign and contribute, please visit the Kickstarter campaign here.