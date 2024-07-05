Announced this week were new composer assignments for John Powell (Wicked), Hans Zimmer (Blitz) and Evgueni Galperine & Sacha Galperine (Emmanuelle), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Despicable Me 4 (Heitor Pereira), Kill (Ketan Sodha), MaXXXine (Tyler Bates) and Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot (Sean Philip Johnson). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last month is Kinds of Kindness (Jerskin Fendrix).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- Despicable Me 4 (16 songs)

- Kinds of Kindness (5 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- John Ottman (X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Usual Suspects) is turning 60 tomorrow, July 6.

- Atli Orvarsson (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Vantage Point) is turning 54 on Sunday, July 7.

- Ron Jones (DuckTales, American Dad) is turning 70 on July 7.

- Jay Chattaway (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) is turning 78 on Monday, July 8.

- Dickon Hinchliffe (Winter's Bone, The Lost Daughter) is turning 57 on Tuesday, July 9.

- Harald Kloser (2012, The Day After Tomorrow) is turning 68 on July 9.

- Bruce Fowler (The Good Shepherd, I'm in Love with a Church Girl) is turning 77 on Wednesday, July 10.

- Alexei Aigui (The Truth, I Am Not Your Negro) is turning 53 on Thursday, July 11.