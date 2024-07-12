Announced this week were new composer assignments for Alexandre Desplat (The Piano Lesson), Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia) and Andrew Lockington (Landman), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Fly Me to the Moon (Daniel Pemberton), The Lion King (30th Anniversary Re-Release) (Hans Zimmer) and Longlegs (Zilgi).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Touch (9 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- J.A.C. Redford (Oliver & Company, D2: The Mighty Ducks) is turning 71 on Sunday, July 14.

- Stewart Copeland (Wall Street, Rumble Fish) is turning 72 on Tuesday, July 16.

- Abel Korzeniowski (The Nun, Nocturnal Animals) is turning 52 on Thursday, July 18.