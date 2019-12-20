This week, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Oscars in nine categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song). To see the complete list of shortlisted scores and songs, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Mica Levi (Zola), Howard Shore (The Lost Prince (Le prince oublie)) and Frank Ilfman (Gunpowder Milkshake), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Cats (Andrew Lloyd Webber) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last week is Bombshell (Theodore Shapiro).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-Bombshell (6 songs)

-Cats (1 song)

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- David Michael Frank (Hard to Kill, Out for Justice) is turning 71 tomorrow, December 21.

- Christian Henson (The Devil's Double, Triangle) is turning 48 on Wednesday, December 25.

- Ira Newborn (Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!) is turning 70 on Thursday, December 26.

- Roger Neill (Beginners, 20th Century Women) is turning 56 on December 26.