Hildur Gudnadottir was honored with her first Grammy Award last Sunday for her score for HBO's Chernobyl. Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere won the award for the song "I'll Never Love Again" from A Star Is Born, which was also the winner in the "Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media" category. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Benjamin Wallfisch (The Invisible Man), Junkie XL (Scoob!) and Kris Bowers (Mrs. America), among many others.



Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Gretel & Hansel (Rob) and The Rhythm Section (Steve Mazzaro).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-Gretel & Hansel (No songs)

-The Rhythm Section (9 songs)

-CODA (27 songs)

-Miss Americana (27 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Philip Glass (The Hours, Kundun) is turning 83 today.

- Andrew Lockington (San Andreas, Journey to the Center of the Earth) is turning 46 today.

- Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Hitman) is turning 48 on Monday, February 3.

- Don Davis (The Matrix, Jurassic Park III) is turning 63 on Tuesday, February 4.

- Cliff Martinez (Drive, Traffic) is turning 66 on Wednesday, February 5.

- Nick Laird-Clowes (About Time, The Invisible Circus) is turning 63 on February 5.