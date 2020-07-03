Announced this week were new composer assignments for James Newton Howard (News of the World), Terence Blanchard (Bruised) and John Debney (Jingle Jangle), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- David Shire (All the President's Men, Zodiac) is turning 83 today

- Inon Zur (Fallout 3, Dragon Age: Origins) is turning 55 tomorrow, July 4.

- John Ottman (X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Usual Suspects) is turning 56 on Monday, July 6.

- Atli Orvarsson (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Vantage Point) is turning 50 on Tuesday, July 7.

- Ron Jones (DuckTales, American Dad) is turning 66 on July 7.

- Jay Chattaway (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) is turning 73 on Wednesday, July 8.

- Dickon Hinchliffe (Winter's Bone, Out of the Furnace) is turning 54 on Thursday, July 9.

- Harald Kloser (2012, The Day After Tomorrow) is turning 64 on July 9.