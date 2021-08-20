Announced this week were new composer assignments for Nick Cave & Warren Ellis (Blonde), Hildur Gudnadottir & Sam Slater (Battlefield 2042) and Dickon Hinchliffe (The Lost Daughter), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Night House (Ben Lovett), Paw Patrol: The Movie (Heitor Pereira), The Protege (Photek) and Reminiscence (Ramin Djawadi).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Reminiscence (6 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Jim Dooley (Pushing Daisies, Obsessed) is turning 45 on Sunday, August 22.

- Julian Nott (The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, A Close Shave) is turning 61 on Monday, August 23.

- Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Shape of Water) is turning 60 on August 23.

- Harry Manfredini (Friday the 13th, House) is turning 78 on Wednesday, August 25.

- Joby Talbot (Sing, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy) is turning 50 on August 25.

- Mark Snow (The X-Files, The New Mutants) is turning 75 on Thursday, August 26.