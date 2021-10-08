Announced this week were new composer assignments for Thomas Newman (White Bird: A Wonder Story), Nathan Johnson (Nightmare Alley) and Mark Korven (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): No Time to Die (Hans Zimmer).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-No Time to Die (20 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Michael Abels (Get Out, Us) is turning 59 today.

- Steve Jablonsky (Transformers, Ender's Game) is turning 51 tomorrow, October 9.

- Michael Giacchino (Up, Jurassic World) is turning 54 on Sunday, October 10.