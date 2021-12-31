Announced this week were new composer assignments for Ramin Djawadi (Uncharted), Nathan Johnson (Knives Out 2) and Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (Master), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 10 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Christopher Lennertz (Horrible Bosses, Ride Along) is turning 50 on Sunday, January 2.

- Van Dyke Parks (Wild Bill, The Company) is turning 79 on Monday, January 3.

- Michael Hoenig (The Blob, Dark Skies) is turning 70 on Tuesday, January 4.

- Aaron Zigman (The Notebook, John Q) is turning 59 on Thursday, January 6.

- A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours) is turning 55 on January 6.