Announced this week were new composer assignments for Christophe Beck (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Daniel Pemberton (See How They Run) and Sarah Schachner (Prey), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Lightyear (Michael Giacchino).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- George S. Clinton (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Mortal Kombat) is turning 75 on today.

- Jeff Beal (House of Cards, Pollock) is turning 59 on Monday, June 20.

- Dario Marianelli (Atonement, Pride & Prejudice) is turning 59 on Tuesday, June 21.

- Lalo Schifrin (Mission: Impossible, Bullit) is turning 90 on June 21.

- Philippe Sarde (The Tenant, Tess) is turning 74 on June 21.

- Yann Tiersen (Amelie, Good Bye, Lenin!) is turning 52 on Thursday, June 23.