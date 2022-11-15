The nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards were announced today. The nominees in media music related categories are as follows:

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:

"Be Alive" [From King Richard] Songwriters: Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson

"Carolina" [From Where the Crawdads Sing] Songwriter: Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] Songwriters: Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta

"Keep Rising" [From The Woman King] Songwriters: Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson

"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] Songwriters: Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

The Batman - Michael Giacchino

Encanto - Germaine Franco

No Time to Die - Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Season 4 - Vol. 2

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Richard Jacques

Old World - Christopher Tin

The award ceremony will be held on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. For further information, including a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.