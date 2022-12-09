Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of the Barbarian (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Anna Drubich. The 16-track album is available today, December 9, on major digital platforms here. The Barbarian movie is now available on all major digital platforms (Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu/Fandango, Xbox, etc.) with all-new commentary on select retailers.

"I came up with a whole library of weird, processed wood-instruments, created all possible grooves and loops. They became the foundation of the soundscape," says Drubich.

She continues, "I had the opportunity to create a unique musical world for this particular movie. Sometimes it can be a beautiful catchy melody, sometimes it can synth pulses and driven grooves, or sometimes it can be just one or two signature sounds that stick with storytelling."