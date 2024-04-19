Announced this week were new composer assignments for Volker Bertelmann (Conclave), Nami Melumad (Griffin in Summer) and Francois Tetaz (The Surfer), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Abigail (Brian Tyler) and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Christopher Benstead). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last weekend is Sasquatch Sunset (The Octopus Project).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (3 songs)

- Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver (2 songs)

- Sasquatch Sunset (2 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Thomas Wander (2012, Independence Day: Resurgence) is turning 51 today.

- Steve Dorff (Blast from the Past, Murphy Brown) is turning 75 on Sunday, April 21.

- Steven Price (Gravity, Suicide Squad) is turning 47 on Monday, April 22.

- Jay Gruska (Supernatural, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) is turning 72 onTuesday, April 23.

- Dana Kaproff (When a Stranger Calls, The Big Red One) is turning 70 on Wednesday, April 24.

- Alec Puro (The Art of Getting By, All Nighter) is turning 49 on Thursday, April 25.