Justin Hurwitz took home his fourth Golden Globe last Tuesday for his music to Babylon and M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj received the award for the song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker: Folie a Deux), Bobby Krlic (Beau Is Afraid) and Amelia Warner (Young Woman and the Sea), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Devil Conspiracy (Anne-Kathrin Dern), House Party (Oak Felder) and Plane (Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp). Expanding nationwide today from its limited release in December is A Man Called Otto (Thomas Newman).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Bruno Coulais (Coraline, The Crimson Rivers) is turning 69 today.

- Trevor Rabin (Remember the Titans, Armageddon) is also turning 69 today.

- John Carpenter (Halloween, Assault in Precint 13) is turning 75 on Monday, January 16.

- Atticus Ross (The Social Network, Gone Girl) is turning 55 on January 16.

- Ryuichi Sakamoto (The Revenant, The Last Emperor) is turning 71 on Tuesday, January 17.