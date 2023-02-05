The 65th Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles today. The nominees and winners in the visual media categories are as follows:

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:

"Be Alive" [From King Richard] Songwriters: Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson

"Carolina" [From Where the Crawdads Sing] Songwriter: Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] Songwriters: Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta

"Keep Rising" [From The Woman King] Songwriters: Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson

"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] Songwriters: Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Winner: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

The Batman - Michael Giacchino

Winner: Encanto - Germaine Franco

No Time to Die - Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:

Elvis

Winner: Encanto

Stranger Things: Season 4 - Vol. 2

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story