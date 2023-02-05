'Encanto' Dominates Visual Media Categories at Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles today. The nominees and winners in the visual media categories are as follows:
Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:
"Be Alive" [From King Richard] Songwriters: Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson
"Carolina" [From Where the Crawdads Sing] Songwriter: Taylor Swift
"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] Songwriters: Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta
"Keep Rising" [From The Woman King] Songwriters: Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson
"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] Songwriters: Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
Winner: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
The Batman - Michael Giacchino
Winner: Encanto - Germaine Franco
No Time to Die - Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:
Elvis
Winner: Encanto
Stranger Things: Season 4 - Vol. 2
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media:
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory
Winner: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Richard Jacques
Old World - Christopher Tin
