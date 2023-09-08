Announced this week were new composer assignments for Naoki Sato (Godzilla Minus One), Isobel Waller-Bridge (Wicked Little Letters) and Frank Ilfman (A Mistake), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Stephanie Economou) and The Nun II (Marco Beltrami).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- The Nun II (3 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Dustin O'Halloran (Lion, Like Crazy) is turning 52 today.

- Stu Phillips (Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider) is turning 94 tomorrow, September 9.

- Austin Wintory (Journey, Captain Abu Raed) is turning 39 on September 9.

- Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, Inception) is turning 66 on Tuesday, September 12.

- Nathan Larson (Boys Don't Cry, Margin Call) is turning 53 on September 12.

- David Mansfield (Heaven's Gate, The Apostle) is turning 67 on Wednesday, September 13.