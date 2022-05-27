Announced this week were new composer assignments for Dario Marianelli (Wildwood), Jeff Beal (Raymond & Ray) and Tyler Bates & Tim Williams (Pearl), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 20 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Bob's Burgers Movie (Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith) and Top Gun: Maverick (Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- The Bob's Burgers Movie (6 songs)

- Top Gun: Maverick (12 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Angelo Milli (Seven Pounds, Hands of Stone) is turning 47 today.

- Danny Elfman (Spider-Man, Batman) is turning 69 on Sunday, May 29.

- Clint Eastwood (Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River) is turning 92 on Tuesday, May 31