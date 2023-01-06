Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Giacchino (Them!), Max Aruj & Ruth Barrett (The Old Guard 2) and Marco Beltrami (Silent Night), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): M3GAN (Anthony Willis).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Aaron Zigman (The Notebook, John Q) is turning 60 today.

- A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours) is turning 56 today.

- Clint Mansell (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) is turning 60 tomorrow, January 7.

- Carlo Siliotto (Instructions Not Included, Miracles from Heaven) is turning 73 on Tuesday, January 10.

- Michael J. Lewis (The Medusa Touch, Theatre of Blood) is turning 84 on Wednesday, January 11.