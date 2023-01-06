Weekly Roundup: January 6
Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Giacchino (Them!), Max Aruj & Ruth Barrett (The Old Guard 2) and Marco Beltrami (Silent Night), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.
Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.
Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): M3GAN (Anthony Willis).
The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:
- Aaron Zigman (The Notebook, John Q) is turning 60 today.
- A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours) is turning 56 today.
- Clint Mansell (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) is turning 60 tomorrow, January 7.
- Carlo Siliotto (Instructions Not Included, Miracles from Heaven) is turning 73 on Tuesday, January 10.
- Michael J. Lewis (The Medusa Touch, Theatre of Blood) is turning 84 on Wednesday, January 11.
- Jan 6Milan Records Announces 'Copenhagen Cowboy' Soundtrack
- Jan 6Weekly Roundup: January 6
- Dec 30Weekly Roundup: December 30
- Dec 23Weekly Roundup: December 23
- Dec 23'Women Talking' Soundtrack Released
- Dec 21Oscar Shortlists in Original Score and Song Categories Announced
- Dec 16Weekly Roundup: December 16
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: