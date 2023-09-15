Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Andrews (Totally Killer), John Paesano (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever) and Stephen Rennicks (Alice & Jack), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): A Haunting in Venice (Hildur Gudnadottir), Camp Hideout (Jason Brandt) and The Inventor (Alex Mandel).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- A Haunting in Venice (7 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- J. Peter Robinson (Cocktail, Wayne's World) is turning 78 tomorrow, September 16.

- Paul Williams (The Muppet Movie, Phantom of the Paradise) is turning 83 on Tuesday, September 19.

- Mychael Danna (Life of Pi, Moneyball) is turning 65 on Wednesday, September 20.

- Mason Daring (Sunshine State, Where the Heart Is) is turning 74 on Thursday, September 21.