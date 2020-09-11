Announced this week were new composer assignments for Bear McCreary (Freaky), Antonio Pinto (Good Joe Bell) and Gareth Coker (Immortals Fenyx Rising), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): The Broken Hearts Gallery (Genevieve Vincent).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-The Broken Hearts Gallery (31 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, Inception) is turning 63 tomorrow, September 12.

- Nathan Larson (Boys Don't Cry, Margin Call) is turning 50 on September 12.

- David Mansfield (Heaven's Gate, The Apostle) is turning 64 on Sunday, September 13.

- J. Peter Robinson (Cocktail, Wayne's World) is turning 75 on Wednesday, September 16.