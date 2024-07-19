This week, the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced. Check out the nominees in major music categories by clicking here. Congratulations to all the nominees.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Isabella Summers (Bad Fairies), Lucas Vidal (The Deliverance) and Marcelo Zarvos (Nonnas), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Oddity (Richard G. Mitchell) and Twisters (Benjamin Wallfisch).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Twisters (25 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones, Iron Man) is turning 50 today.

- Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) is turning 75 on Monday, July 22.

- Nigel Hess (Ladies in Lavender, Dangerfield) is turning 71 on July 22.

- Nicholas Hooper (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) is turning 72 on Tuesday, July 23.

- Daniel Lopatin (Uncut Gems, Good Time) is turning 42 on Thursday, July 25.